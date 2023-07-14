Irish man killed in Isle of Man motorcycling accident named

Louise Walsh

The Irish motorcyclist killed in the Isle of Man road races has been named as experienced biker Alan Connor from Duleek, Co Meath.

The 50-year-old well-known racer was one of two men killed in the serious crash that occurred in the practice session of the Southern 100 Road Racing Club last Tuesday evening.

Race marshal Liam Clarke (66) from Wigan was also killed in the incident.

A statement issued from the Southern 100 on Friday evening says: “It is with great sadness that the Southern 100 Road Racing Club can confirm that rider Alan Connor, aged 50 from County Meath was killed in the serious incident that occurred on the final lap of Tuesday evening’s 1100cc Practice Session of the 2023 Southern 100 Races.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that the Southern 100 can further confirm that this incident also sadly resulted in the fatality of race marshal Liam Clarke, aged 66, from Wigan.

“Alan was an experienced Southern 100 competitor, having made his Billown Course debut in 2017.

“Alan was known by many for his blue and yellow leathers and competed regularly at the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200.

“Alan was also a stalwart of the Mountain Course, making his debut in the 2003 Manx Grand Prix, before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races where he recorded 36 race finishes and achieved a fastest lap of 119.304mph.

“Liam was an experienced marshal that had travelled over to the Isle of Man for the event. Although the 2023 meeting was his first time marshalling on the Billown Course, Liam had previously marshalled across other motorsport events including the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The loss of both Alan and Liam is felt deeply amongst the racing community. The Southern 100 Road Racing Club pass on their deepest sympathy to Alan and Liam’s families, loved ones, and friends.”

Alan had been racing for over 20 years on the Irish circuit including at the Kells Road Races.

The horrific accident on Tuesday involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and the rest of the scheduled event was cancelled as invegations continued.

Members of Motorcycling Ireland’s Road Race Committee said in a statement on Wednesday that it was ‘absolutely shocked and heartbroken’

They added that the deceased rider was ‘well respected in the sport’ and ‘highly thought of by so many right across all the paddocks of Ireland and those beyond these shores”

“The Road Race Committee, and the entire sport are absolutely shocked and heartbroken at the news that came from the island in the early hours of this morning, that two people, a rider and a Manx resident had sadly and tragically lost their lives in a racing incident.

“The Committee and all the associated clubs would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and sorrow to their families and friends at this very sad time, as well as sending our wishes to all those involved in the incident and may be still receiving medical interventions at present.

“Our road racing community and committee would like to offer our support and sympathies to the riders’ family and friends at this time, as the rider involved was so well respected within the sport and was very highly thought of by so many right across all the paddocks of Ireland, and those beyond these shores.