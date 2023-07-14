Kenneally is an emotional winner of the Captains’ Prize at Carlow Golf Club

SHANE Kenneally won a tense Captains’ (Paddy Carroll) Prize in Carlow Golf Club last weekend when he edged out Seamus O’Connor on count back after 45 holes of competition. It was an emotional day for Kenneally, who had lost both his parents (Seamus and Olive) in March and May respectively. He also lost his good friend and regular golfing partner, Padraic Carter, who passed away in January after a short illness.

Shooting a 72 in the first round, the 19 handicapper was a comfortable qualifier when the cut of 100 was made. He repeated his feat of 72 in the second round to make the 9-hole play-off with 15 players seeking overall honours. Three off the lead, he was in an ideal situation where all the pressure was on the front-runners.

His gross 41 shots looked to be good enough but unknown to everyone at the time, Seamus O’Connor, playing off 21, had a twelve-foot birdie putt on his last hole which if he had sunk it would have given him victory. He left it tantalisingly short with a tap-in to follow.

It was over an hour later that the organisers were able to confirm that the two players were tied on 175.5 nett with Kenneally emerging victorious on count-back.

“It is great to win the Captains Prize in Carlow Golf Club. It is a fantastic course. It has fantastic members. It was a hard-fought win today,” he said.

He alluded to his late parents who would surely have been out supporting him.

“They would be delighted for me and after a tough year like that it is great to have a day like this,” Shane said, while admitting his parents were in his mind.

“I went over to the graveyard this morning for a chat with them.”

The winner confirmed he had outside help when he got into trouble during his second round.

“A couple of times today when I was in a bunker I looked up to Padraic to give me a hand here and he obliged. Bunkers were his downfall in the past and often when I used to be in trouble in bunkers I would think he would be laughing at me here.”

The winner had his brother, Ian, on the bag for the final nine holes.

“It was great to have someone beside me who knows how I play and to tell me don’t do that when I am going well. Even just to confirm that I had the right club there,” said the appreciative winner.