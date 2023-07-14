Mace retailer in Carlow and Tullow to saddle up for Down Syndrome Ireland  

Kevin Nolan, left, with staff outside his MACE shop in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

CO CARLOW MACE retailer Kevin Nolan is inviting customers to support its Tour de Mace static cycles to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.

Mace in Tullow and Mace on the Hacketstown Road, Carlow are hosting in-store static cycle events whereby customers can donate 15 minutes to one hour of their time to cycle and contribute much-needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland, Mace’s charity partner. Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the stores to select their cycling time slot or else they can sign up on the day. They are encouraging customers who aren’t participating to come along and join in on the celebrations and donate funds towards Down Syndrome Ireland.

Kevin said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de Mace excitement at Mace Tullow and Mace Hacketstown Road, Carlow. We want to encourage as many of our customers to join in, so if you’re in the area, we would be very grateful if you pop into the stores, to participate or donate and support this wonderful charity.”

Money raised by Mace retailers, their staff and customers this year will be directed towards Down Syndrome Ireland’s Skills Academy, which is a programme dedicated solely to helping prepare adults with Down Syndrome for the workplace and will go a long way in providing practical experience and training and supporting adults with Down syndrome in fulfilling their potential.

Down Syndrome Ireland is Mace’s official charity partner and customers are encouraged to attend the Tour de Mace event at any stage on Thursday 20 July in Mace Tullow and on Friday 21 July in Mace Hacketstown Road, Carlow from 10am to 3pm.