Outrage over ESB outages

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL communities have been left frustrated by the number of ESB outages in recent times. Cllr John McDonald raised the issue and called on representatives of ESB to be invited to address the council “to see what’s going on”.

“I’m receiving a lot of complaints about the ESB and the number of disruptions in recent weeks,” said cllr McDonald. “It doesn’t matter if it’s nine minutes or nine hours; with so many people working from home as well, it might as well be out for the day.”

Council officials agreed to write to the ESB and extend an invitation to address members.