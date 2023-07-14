Rain warning in place for all counties in the Republic

Friday, July 14, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for all counties in the Republic.

The alert began at 2am on Friday, covering Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan.

The warning is set to remain in place until 7pm.

A second alert has also been issued for Donegal, lasting from midday to midnight on Friday.

Nationally, Met Éireann warned of spells of heavy rain and blustery conditions at times, “especially on south and east coasts”.

Similar conditions are expected to follow in Donegal, with potential for localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travel conditions.

Wet conditions will continue throughout the weekend, accompanied by strong winds in parts.

Maximum temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the region of 15 to 19 degrees.

