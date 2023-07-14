Rain warning in place for all counties in the Republic

Muireann Duffy

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for all counties in the Republic.

The alert began at 2am on Friday, covering Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan.

The warning is set to remain in place until 7pm.

A second alert has also been issued for Donegal, lasting from midday to midnight on Friday.

Heavy rain will sweep across the country tomorrow ☔️ A #rainfall warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster & Connacht ⚠️Localised flooding

🌧️Poor visibility

🚗Difficult travelling conditions Valid: 02:00-19:00 14/07/23 More here 👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/YQbz4tXHyt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 13, 2023

Nationally, Met Éireann warned of spells of heavy rain and blustery conditions at times, “especially on south and east coasts”.

Similar conditions are expected to follow in Donegal, with potential for localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travel conditions.

Wet conditions will continue throughout the weekend, accompanied by strong winds in parts.

Maximum temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the region of 15 to 19 degrees.