SETU will offer access to degrees courses to further education learners 

South East Technological University (SETU) has partnered with Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) to increase access to degree courses in business and software development for learners.

This comes on the heels of the launch of 23 new tertiary degree programmes by the National Tertiary Office (NTO) at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre today. These programmes will run for the academic year 2023/24. They are aimed at learners who would like to transition from further to higher education and are on offer across 11 locations, in five areas of study: business; ICT; arts; engineering; manufacturing and construction; and health and welfare.

The NTO was established by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Skills, in a joint initiative between the Higher Education Authority and SOLAS. It was tasked with the development of new progression pathways from further to higher education, which is central to the government’s ambition of a unified tertiary education system. This involves the removal of common barriers to entry such as accommodation costs, travel, and CAO entry points.

David Denieffe, Vice-President for Academic Affairs at SETU said: “This is something that we at SETU, and our colleagues at LOETB, have been working on for some time. We believe that it will create clear progression pathways for students transitioning from further education to higher education. We look forward to continuing to work in enhanced partnership with LOETB to explore this new model for joint further and higher education programmes that will strengthen learner pathways, and ensure they are accessible to everyone.”

Among the programmes on offer countrywide, SETU and LOETB have collaborated to deliver the Bachelor of Business (Honours) degree, with specialisation options in management, international business, marketing, human resource management, supply chain management, accounting, and finance. They will also deliver the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Software Development. Learners on these courses are recognised as registered students of both SETU and LOETB, and thus can avail of student facilities and supports across both organisations.

For more information on courses on offer for the coming academic year, eligibility criteria, and entry requirements, visit www.nto.ie

For course-specific queries in relation to degree programmes available at SETU, contact Dr Sarah Sartori on [email protected]