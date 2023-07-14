What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, July 14, 2023

Another day, another set of front pages dominated by the RTÉ scandal.

The Irish Times reports that RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy’s evidence before the Oireachtas committees was “at odds”, while the Irish Examiner hones in on RTÉ’s director general Kevin Bakhurst’s confirmation that Mr Tubridy is no longer being paid by the broadcaster as of last week.

The Examiner also follows a ‘cold case’ murder trial which began on Thursday, in which a man is accused of the murder of a mother of three over 40 years ago.

The Echo reports on a Tipperary man who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his mother’s partner in Co Cork.

The Irish Independent reads: ‘Spotlight turns to ‘golden handshakes’ for RTÉ chiefs’ after details of RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe’s departure package were discussed at the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

The Irish Daily Mail and Irish Daily Mirror both focus on Mr Tubridy’s pay, while the Irish Daily Star reports on Dave Fanning’s apology after comments he made comparing the RTÉ debacle to a ‘Nuremberg trial’ were lamented by Labour TD Alan Kelly at Thursday’s PAC hearing.

In Britain, one story dominates the front pages with the British prime minister’s decision to accept the recommendations of public sector pay review bodies.

Most of the papers opt to lead their front pages with Rishi Sunak’s announcements, but find contrasting ways of doing so.

The i says that one million workers will benefit from the pay rises as No 10 attempts to end strikes, while the Financial Times reports that Mr Sunak has issued a challenge to the unions.

The Times says Mr Sunak has told striking doctors to accept the “final” offer, a line echoed in The Daily Telegraph which says the doctors are “under pressure” to end their industrial action after four education unions cancelled planned disruption.

That “final” offer is the focus of The Guardian, which says it has sparked fury among health unions.

And the Daily Mirror concentrates on how the pay rise will be funded, saying it will mean “cuts pain”.

The Daily Express says the bill will be footed by “fees paid by migrants”.

The Daily Mail nails its colours to the mast, asking simply: “Will doctors now end their callous strikes?”

Other stories do make the front pages, Metro focusing on England footballer Dele Alli’s emotional interview in which he reveals treatment for an addiction to sleeping pills and the trauma of childhood sex abuse.

The Sun concentrates on Scott Mitchell finding love again with former EastEnders actress Tanya Franks, three years after the death of his wife Barbara Windsor.

And the Daily Star channels Shakespeare as it focuses on the shortage of bees due to climate change.

