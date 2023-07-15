Carlow’s first columbarium wall opens in St Mary’s Cemetery

By Suzanne Pender

COUNTY CARLOW’S first columbarium wall has opened at St Mary’s Cemetery and has already received its first cremated remains.

A columbarium wall provides a suitable resting place within a cemetery or graveyard for the placing of cremated remains. In the case of Carlow, the columbarium wall is located in a picturesque area within the Carlow town cemetery, nestled between mature trees with benches alongside for visiting loved ones.

The columbarium wall is divided into 96 niches, with a front panel allowing space for the deceased’s name or a memorial plaque. Each niche has the capacity to hold two urns.

The fee per niche in St Mary’s Cemetery is €1,500, and €250 if a second urn is placed in the niche. Both fees include the inscription.

“Yes, I think almost immediately three or four niches were booked, so the demand was there and the council responded to that,” said Padraig O’Gorman, director of services at Carlow County Council.

Mr O’Gorman did not rule out the possibility of similar columbarium walls at other cemeteries across the county.

“We will have to assess demand and keep that under review,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman also confirmed that niches on the columbarium wall cannot be booked in advance.

The columbarium wall is managed by the Environment Section of Carlow County Council and niches can be purchased from it. Contact [email protected]