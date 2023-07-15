Concern over illegal camp site on Tullow Rd

By Suzanne Pender

SENIOR members of Carlow gardaí have received “no formal report” about illegal camping on the Tullow Road.

Cllr Fergal Browne stated at a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee that there is huge concern about illegal camping on a private road between the Éire Óg GAA Club and Ballinacarrig. He asked what the current situation was and if gardaí were carrying out extra patrols in the area.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell confirmed that “at management level we have received no formal report” on the matter. However, he added that gardaí were aware of the situation and were “looking at it and keeping a watch on developments”.