Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal

Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 60s has died after a road crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle incident which occurred on the R238 at Tooban, Burnfoot, at about 4.30pm on Friday.

The driver was seriously injured when the car ran into a ditch.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he died.

A postmortem examination will take place later.

A female passenger in her early 60s was not injured in the collision.

The road was closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, 15/07/23 - 10:25am

New RTÉ chief ‘to contact Ryan Tubridy within a week to discuss future’

Saturday, 15/07/23 - 9:30am

Man arrested after woman’s body found at house in Cork

Saturday, 15/07/23 - 8:25am