Minister speaks to local farmers at meeting on Fenagh farm

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Tom Hennessy and Henry Nolan, who owns the land in Ballintrane, Fenagh, visited by minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue  last week
Photos: Thomas Nolan Photography

John Ryan, Tom Byrne IFA chairman Wicklow, Tom O’Connor IFA chairman Kildare and Adrian Hayden

Seamus Hickey  chats to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue 

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Seamus Hickey, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, farm owner Henry Nolan and cllr John McDonald

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor , minister Charlie McConalogue and cllr John McDonald

The minister  is greeted by chairman of Tullow Municipal District cllr John Pender

Marian Dalton Carlow IFA, Hilda Rothwell Carlow IFA and John Hanbidge meet minister McConalogue

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the Minister to Carlow

Minister McConalogue speaking on his visit to the farm of Henry and Cody Nolan Ballintrane, Fenagh

By Suzanne Pender

THE issues facing rural Ireland and impacting local farmers were outlined directly to minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue in Co Carlow last week.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the minister to Carlow to address local farmers under the title ‘Working for Rural Ireland’, with the event held on the farm of Henry and Cody Nolan at Ballintrane, Fenagh, a previous site for the National Ploughing Championships.

The forum was chaired by cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District cllr John Pender, with cllr John McDonald assisting and supporting a team of stewards directing the large attendance to the site. The event was well represented by local farmers and members of the wider community.

Minister McConalogue spoke at length about the issues currently effecting farmers and the ongoing work of the Department of Agriculture both nationally and at EU level.

His address was followed by a question-and-answer session, with an open and frank discussion on a number of topics of concern to farmers, including climate action, solar farms, farm payments, land wetting and other matters.

“I was delighted to host minister Charlie McConalogue in Carlow to speak about rural Ireland and issues impacting local farmers,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I want to thank the huge crowds who came and engaged with the minister, cathaoirleach cllr John Pender for officiating, cllr John McDonald and his team of stewards for traffic control, the Cody family for the use of their property and the Fighting Cocks for their hospitality,” she added.

