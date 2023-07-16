Brother of Ronan Keating named locally as victim of Mayo road crash

Ciaran Keating, a brother of singer Ronan Keating and father of Cork City footballer Ruairí, has been named locally as the victim of a fatal road crash near Swinford, Co Mayo, on Saturday.

According to the Irish Examiner, Mr Keating, who was in his 50s and lived in Westport, was travelling with his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son play for Cork City in an evening clash with Sligo Rovers.

He suffered fatal injuries in the two-vehicle impact in the townland of Ballymiles, about halfway between Swinford and Bohola.

His wife, a secondary school teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries that are not understood to be life-threatening.

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries. Also hospitalised was a male passenger in the second vehicle.

Ciaran Keating’s death is being widely mourned in his adopted Westport and the wider community.

Ruairí Keating joined Cork City FC prior to the 2022 season. He signed a contract extension with the club earlier this month.

In a statement, Cork City FC said the club was “deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time,” the club said.

“May he rest in peace.”

Cork City FC also asked that the Keating family’s privacy be respected.

Ruairí Keating is a Cork City player. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

A technical examination of the crash scene and the vehicles involved has been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The coroner for Mayo has been notified and a postmortem is to take place later.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.