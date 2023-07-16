B’town councillors want a better deal for their area

By Suzanne Pender

EVERY cent of what the council spends in Carlow and Tullow will be questioned and scrutinised until Bagenalstown gets its ‘problem’ solved.

So warned Bagenalstown councillor Arthur McDonald at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council as tension rose between elected representatives and officials.

The executive brought forward a Part VIII for approval of the members for the proposed refurbishment of offices at Court Place, Carlow.

It was proposed by cllr William Paton and seconded by cllr Brian O’Donoghue, but cllr McDonald wasn’t prepared to leave it there.

“What’s the cost on this, because there seems to be no problem finding money in Carlow for things … because, I tell you now, we are going to question everything spent in Carlow and Tullow from now on until our problem in Bagenalstown is solved,” warned cllr McDonald.

“We had a row over this last week … I wouldn’t get into it here, but we’ll be questioning everything,” he added.

Cllr Andy Gladney said he fully agreed with cllr McDonald.

“Myself and Arthur have been too quiet for too long, but we won’t be that anymore,” said cllr Gladney.

Director of finance Pat Delaney stated that the proposed refurbishment of offices at Court Place was going out to tender, therefore it was “not appropriate to go into costings now. But members will be fully briefed after that”, said Mr Delaney.

The Nationalist understands there were heated exchanges between members and officials at an in-committee meeting in Bagenalstown last week on the issue of the local cemetery.