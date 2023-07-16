Death notices for Co Carlow

Ann Minogue (née Doyle)

Ann, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Richie, mother of Eoin, daughter of Mary, sister of John and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mother, brother, sister, grandmother Nan Crowe, aunts Theresa, Annette and Kay, cousins Jenny, Kevin and Sarah, parents-in-law Margaret and Paddy Minogue, sisters-in-law Tina, Valerie, Linda and Marie, brothers-in-law Pat, Brian and the late Ned, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace Reposing at Cooney’s funeral home, New Ross, (Y34 FK44) on Monday, July 17th from 2pm concluding at 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, July 18th at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Drummond, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery, Co. Carlow. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ House Strictly Private please ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society

Marion Ryan

Abbey Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 14th July, 2023, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Four Ferns Nursing Home, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her husband Edward and her darling daughter Catherine. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret, Avril and Alex. Sadly missed by her sister Mary Jo, her sons-in-law Dave and Bill, her grandchildren Ryan, Darragh, Keira, Gill, Niamh, Peter, Ross and Mark, and great-grandchildren Cormac, Declan and Luca, extended family, relatives, loyal neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Byrne’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow R93 E372 on Tuesday 18th July from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am in Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Mass will be streamed on Tullow Parish webcam.

House private please. Family flowers only; donations in lieu to charities of choice.

Mary Townsend (née Gannon)

Knocknatubrid, Tullow and formerly Arklow, Co. Wicklow – 14th July 2023 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family; predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Ann, Nancy, Sheamy and Tommy.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, daughters Breda, Joan, Judy, and Nicola, son Adrian, son-in-law Paul, Adrian’s partner Fiona, sister Breda and brother Michael, doting grandmother to Brian, Miriam, Laura, Liam, Adam, Hannah, Mikie, Tommy, Mia and Layla and great-grandmother to Holly, Sarah, Dylan, Taylor, Farah, Abbie, Billy, Alex and Robyn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ardattin on Monday, 17th July for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private and family flowers only. Donations if desired to Tullow Homecare Team.

BRIDIE DONOVAN (née Ward)

Glendonagh Nursing Home, Dungourney and Surrey, England, originally of Castledermot, Co. Kildare, formerly of Borris Lodge, Borris, Co. Carlow, passed away on July 15th 2023 peacefully in the presence of her family and in the exceptional care of the staff at Glendonagh Nursing Home, Dungourney and Dr. Pat Kennedy, Carrigtwohill.

Beloved wife of the late Tom Donovan, much loved mother of Thomas Donovan (UK), Caroline O’Neill (Shanagarry, Cork), Melisa Harry (UK), Ann Marie Raggett (UK), Mary Chisholm (UK) and Christopher Donovan (UK).

Greatly missed by her sisters and brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest In Peace.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Asthma Society. DONATE

Bridie will repose on Thursday 20th in Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton from 5pm-6.30pm.