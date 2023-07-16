Full house at table quiz fundraiser for Carlow Rose

By Suzanne Pender

RATHVILLY residents had their thinking caps firmly on recently as their Rose put them to the ultimate test!

Carlow Rose 2023 Caoimhe Deering held a table quiz in Lawlor’s Bar, Rathvilly in aid of Rathvilly Schoolhouse and Enterprise Centre and also to support her on her upcoming trip to Tralee.

“It was a great night. We’d much more tables than we thought we would – 26 in total – so we had to go into an overflow area of the bar as well,” explained Caoimhe.

“It was a great night, and Brian O’Donoghue did a great job as MC and asking all the questions; he was a bit of craic as well, which was great.”

In true Rathvilly form, the table quiz wasn’t without its bit of rivalry – with two teams level at the end of all the rounds.

“We had to have a tiebreaker between my Dad’s team and a team from the Curran family, my neighbours up the road, and Dad’s team won the tiebreaker, so there was a bit of controversy at the end,” laughed Caoimhe.

Caoimhe was overwhelmed by the huge support the night received, with so many businesses and individuals donating prizes for the raffle.

“We had loads of raffle prizes; people were so generous. It was a great night, I’m so glad we had it,” she added.

Next up for Caoimhe is an under-12 girls’ football blitz in Rathvilly, welcoming teams from around the county on Saturday 22 July.

Caoimhe is Rathvilly’s U12 coach, so the blitz is a great way to celebrate her reign as the Carlow Rose and also girls in sport.