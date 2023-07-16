Gardaí seize drugs worth €2.1m and arrest six people

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €2.1 million in counties Kildare and Westmeath.

Officers found cocaine and cannabis as well as more than €112,000 in cash following searches in both counties on Saturday.

As part of follow-up searches, a pill manufacturing facility was discovered containing two pill-making machines. A cannabis cultivation facility was also discovered.



The operation led to the arrest of five men and one woman. Two of the men have been charged and will appear before Naas District Court on Monday morning.

Another man and woman have since been released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two other men remain in garda custody.

Following the arrests, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “I commend the detectives involved in this successful operation to disrupt an organised criminal group exploiting our communities.

“This work shows our absolute determination to target the activities of key individuals involved in the production and distribution of controlled drugs.

“Illicit pill manufacturing is undertaken in dangerous clandestine facilities with no control measures whatsoever in place, adding to the risk to end users.”