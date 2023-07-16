Indian group to support family of woman killed in Cork

Olivia Kelleher

Members of the Indian community from the Malayalee/Kerala region who are based in Cork have vowed to offer support to the family of mother of one, Deepa Dinamani, who was fatally stabbed at her home in the city on Friday.

Ms Dinamani (38) who was a native of Kerala, had lived with her husband and son in a two-storey home in Cardinal Court in Wilton for several months. The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm on Friday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fortunately, her five-year-old son was not in the property that evening. The alarm was raised when Ms Dinamani failed to pick him up from the house of a friend on Friday evening. The friend went to the house where a man informed him that Deepa had been stabbed.

The body of the deceased was removed to Cork University Hospital shortly before 11am yesterday for a postmortem examination. A technical examination was also carried out at the scene. A man in his early 40s was arrested in connection with the incident. He is due before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning.

Meanwhile, members of the Cork Pravasi Malayali Association have issued a statement on their Facebook page in which they have extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Dinamani, They have also offered their support to her grieving family in the coming days.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and the loss of such a young life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family during this difficult time. We understand that no words or action can fully alleviate the pain and sorrow they are experiencing, but please know that our community stands united in offering our support and assistance in any way we can.

“We would like to express our commitment to work closely with the Indian embassy and the family members of Deepa Dinamani to provide any necessary help and support. Our association is dedicated to fostering a sense of unity and solidarity among the Indian community in Cork, and we are ready to lend our support in coordinating efforts, offering guidance, or providing any necessary resources to assist the family during this difficult period.”

The statement ended by saying that it was vital to rally in support of others in times of immense suffering.

“In times of tragedy, it is crucial for us to come together as a community and provide comfort and assistance to those affected. We hope that our collective support will bring some comfort to the grieving family.

“Once again, our heartfelt condolences goes out to Deepa Dinamani’s family, friends, and loved ones. May they find strength, courage, and peace in the midst of this immense loss.”

A family liaison officer has been appointed. The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy will make every effort to assist the family.

The young son of the deceased is being cared for in the aftermath of the tragedy. Ms Dinamani worked for Alter Domus Fund Services in Cork Airport Business Park.

She was a chartered accountant with over a decade of experience. She began work as a senior manager in fund services in the Cork office of Alter Domus in April.

She was previously Assistant Vice President of Apex Fund Services in Bangalore Urban, Karanataka in India. Ms Dinamani was a graduate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.