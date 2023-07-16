Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000

  • Home >
Sunday, July 16, 2023

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000 in Tallaght on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2pm, gardaí attached to the Tallaght District Drugs Unit searched a residence under warrant in the area. The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search a large quantity of heroin, valued at approximately €312,900, and crack cocaine, valued at €14,200, was seized by gardaí. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

