Showbiz quiz Did you follow entertainment news this week? Take our quiz to see how well you stack up against other breakingnews.ie readers

Cillian Murphy attended the premiere of his latest film, Oppenheimer, on Thursday night. But the Cork-born actor walked out before the movie was shown. Why?

The Hollywood actors’ strike is taking place over pay and what other issue?

RTÉ radio DJ Dave Fanning “apologised unreservedly” for an “ill-judged comment” on Twitter this week. What did he comment on?

Ticketmaster abruptly halted ticket sales this week for Taylor Swift’s forthcoming shows in which country?

Love Island received nearly 1,000 complaints this week. What spurred viewers to complain to the UK’s broadcasting watchdog?

Hard luck! Some of those were tricky. Keep up to date with the latest Irish and global news on breakingnews.ie