Sinn Féin still top the polls as Fianna Fáil make gains

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Tomas Doherty

Support for Sinn Féin has remained steady in the latest opinion poll while Fianna Fáil has made gains.

The Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times showed Mary Lou McDonald’s party on 34 per cent support.

Micheál Martin's Fianna Fail was up three points to 24 per cent, while Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael dropped one point to 19 per cent.

Independents gained one point to 10 per cent while the Greens and Labour were both down two points to 4 per cent.

Solidarity-People Before Profit and the Social Democrats remained unchanged 2 per cent.

The poll was carried out between June 28th and July 12th with a sample of 910 eligible voters.

