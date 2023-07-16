TD calls for more gardaí as population continues grows

By Suzanne Pender

THE number of gardaí in Carlow is wholly inadequate in light of the county’s growing population, with Carlow town now officially the fastest-growing town in Leinster.

At a recent meeting of Carlow County Council’s Joint Policing Committee attended by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised the issue of Carlow’s growing population. Deputy Murnane O’Connor said that according to the 2022 Census, Carlow town now has a population of 27,351, while Kilkenny city’s stands at 27,184.

“There are 87 community gardaí in the Carlow/Kilkenny District; 25 of them are in Carlow and 62 in Kilkenny … now, to me, that has to be addressed,” said the deputy.

“Carlow is the fastest-growing town in Leinster, up 9% from the last census, while Kilkenny is up just 3%. When compared with Kilkenny and Waterford, we have fewer gardaí and I’m asking that that be addressed and made a priority, commissioner,” she added.

Commissioner Harris referred to the operating model in An Garda Síochána, which was designed in 2018-19, and accepted this model was designed on assumptions which, given the recent census, may be a little inaccurate.

He assured deputy Murnane O’Connor that gardaí were aware of the realities and are continually reviewing the operating model.

However, he pointed out that “not all populations make the same demands on gardaí”, but accepted that work in this area was ongoing.