Teenager killed in Co Tipperary crash

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A teenager has been killed and four other people injured in a crash in Co Tipperary.

The collision, which involved two cars, happened on the N24 in Ballykisteen shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

A 19-year-old male passenger died.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place.

The male driver and another male passenger in the same vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick, where the passenger remains in a serious condition.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

⚠️The N24 at Ballykisteen remains closed this morning due to a fatal collision yesterday evening. ⚠️Motorists are asked to divert as follows: Waterford to Limerick

Divert at Cahir➡️Mitchelstown➡️Caherconlish Limerick to Waterford

Divert at Caherconlish➡️Mitchelstown➡️Cahir — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

The crash happened on the N5 at Ballymiles, near Swinford, at approximately 3.35pm on Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles died.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

A man and woman, both passengers from each car, are also receiving treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.