What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Clashes in Government over health funding and the RTÉ pay scandal are among the topics on Sunday’s front pages.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly have clashed over health funding, the Business Post reports.

RTÉ ignored department demands to review staff payouts, according to the Sunday Independent.

RTÉ paid out €2.3 million in executives’ exit packages, according to The Sunday Times.

The lead story in the Irish Mail on Sunday is a poll which found one in two people want Ryan Tubridy to return to his RTÉ Radio role.

An ex-Northern Ireland football star is living in fear after a UDA threat over a tweet about July 12th, the Sunday Life reports.

Politics, royalty, celebrity and “psycho robots” jostle for attention on the front of Sunday’s UK newspapers.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes centre stage on the front page of the Observer as he tells the party they cannot spend their way back to power, while the Sunday Express says the signing of an Indo-Pacific trade deal will provide a £12 trillion trade boost to the UK.

The Sunday Times focuses on an interview with UK defence secretary Ben Wallace as he reveals he will step down as an MP at the next election, while the Daily Telegraph says Natural England are blocking new home plans without green road schemes.

Royal stories dominate the fronts of The Sun on Sunday, which reveals the Prince of Wales’ “eco-scooter”, and The Mail on Sunday – one of several titles to carry a picture of the Princess of Wales consoling Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. But the Mail focuses on Prince George ahead of his 10th birthday, saying he is not expected to follow the family tradition of serving in the military.

The Sunday Mirror concentrates on the split between Call of Midwife stars Helen George and Jack Ashton while the Sunday People says Rebekah Vardy faces a fresh court battle over the Wagatha Christie trademark.

Migrant families kept apart by red tape are the focus of the Independent.

And the Daily Star on Sunday continues its focus on “psycho scumbag robots” which it says will be the next challenge for “nerdy” James Bonds.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí to spend €4m on recruitment specialists and €260,000 on actors for role play

Sunday, 16/07/23 - 1:06pm

Man charged with murder of his wife in Cork

Sunday, 16/07/23 - 12:46pm

Indian group to support family of woman killed in Cork

Sunday, 16/07/23 - 11:48am