Woman arrested over Belfast assault on Twelfth of July

Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman has been arrested following a report of an assault in Belfast during Twelfth of July celebrations.

Social media footage appeared to show a man and a woman involved in an altercation at the junction of Sandy Row and Donegall Road.

A PSNI spokesperson: “Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman following the report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12.

“The woman has been taken to custody and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

“Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who witnessed the assault or anyone with any footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1494 of 12/07/23.”

