Carlow Retail Park changes hands for €15.4 million



Carlow Retail Park

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Retail Park has been sold in an off-market transaction to a private Irish investor for €15.4 million.

The sale comes just under five years on from its acquisition by Friends First for €16.75 million. Aviva had assumed ownership of the development on foot of its acquisition of Friends First in 2018.

Located on Hanover Road, Carlow, Carlow Retail Park is comprised of nine warehouse units with a combined area of 9,290sq m (100,000sq ft) along with 600 car-parking spaces.

Developed originally in 2003, the scheme is anchored by DIY giant Woodie’s along with seven other tenants, including Harry Corry, Halfords, Homestore, Petmania, Electro City, Right Price Tiles and KFC.

According to The Irish Times, the letting of the ninth and final unit – unit 6 (710sq m/7,642sq ft) is understood to be the subject of advanced negotiations with a prospective occupier.

Carlow Retail Park is the second business park to have changed hands in the town this year. Fairgreen Shopping Centre was sold in the first quarter for €20 million to a local private investor.

While the centre had been put up for sale in 2016 at a guide price of €36 million, it failed to attract a buyer on that occasion. It returned to the market last September at a new and much-reduced price of €22.85 million.