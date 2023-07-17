Death notices in Co Carlow

Elizabeth Bermingham née Jackman

34 Dublin Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 16th July 2023 peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital; predeceased by her husband John, son John, parents Nicholas and Elizabeth, sisters Mary and Nell, brothers Luke and Pat and son-in-law John. Sadly missed by her loving family, PJ, Liz, Nicky, Mary, Jimmy, Anne (Cushy), Luke, Joe and Kevin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and partners, grandchildren, brother Nixy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest In Peace.