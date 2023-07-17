Emo Forest Fest is shaping up to be a good one!

By Elizabeth Lee

Music lovers attending this year’s Forest Fest won’t need to walk 500 miles to see their favourite bands – as a finalised map of Ireland’s easiest festival shows.

More than 100 artists, including I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) duo The Proclaimers, will entertain almost 10,000 revellers a night as the family-friendly fiesta returns to the historic village of Emo, Co Laois, for its second year from July 21-23.

All four stages are just a short walk from the camping, campervan and caravan sites where festival-goers are staying.

Places to eat and drink, the medical centre, and the location of numerous toilet and shower facilities are also clearly marked.

At the Forest Stage, the main acts include disco legends Sister Sledge, featuring Kathy Sledge, Co Down rockers Ash and indie giants Suede and James.

Located next door, the Village Stage will host Joy Division icon Peter Hook’s latest venture, Peter Hook and the Light, Cork legends The Frank and Walters, and 90s stars Something Happens, among others.

The line-up at the nearby Perfect Day stage includes singer/songwriter Róisín O, Irish punks Trouble Pilgrims, and Smiths tribute act These Charming Men.

Folk favourite Sharon Shannon is Saturday’s headline act on the Fleadh stage, located at the opposite side of the site, and she will be joined by more than two dozen other acts, including the award-winning quintet Goitse and Galway-based The Raines.

The site map also shows the location of the Fun and Frolics Tent, where performers from the Broken Theatre Circus will put on a big-top show for kids of all ages, while next door, the Port Art Collective will deliver a stunning array of children’s arts and entertainments under canvas.

Although campervan and caravan spaces have sold out, other tickets are available.

Visit forestfest.ie to download map and buy tickets.