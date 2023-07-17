Gardaí seize €485,800 worth of cannabis after searching car following crash

Over €845,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in Co Wexford following a search carried out after gardaí came upon a road traffic collision.

The single-vehicle collision took place in New Ross at around 3pm Sunday afternoon, which officers came upon during the course of their mobile patrols.

Gardaí spoke to the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, who was uninjured, and during a subsequent search of the vehicle three large sports bags were discovered, holding cannabis with an estimated street value of €485,800.

The drugs were seized and will be sent for analysis.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.