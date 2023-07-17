Man arrested after stealing items including bicycles, chainsaw and leaf blower

  • Home >
Monday, July 17, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a number of thefts in Clontarf, Dublin 3 on Sunday morning.

The items robbed included bicycles, a chainsaw and a leaf blower.

Shortly before 2am on Sunday morning, gardaí were alerted to an incident on the Malahide Road. On arrival at the scene, gardaí observed a man (aged in his 20s) with a number of items that were believed to have been stolen.

The man attempted to flee the scene and was apprehended by gardaí a short distance away. He was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda station in north Dublin.

A large number of stolen items were recovered including five bicycles, a power washer, chainsaw, leaf blower and various tools.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning at 10.30am.

