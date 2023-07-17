Over €1 million paid to retired public service employees in 2022

Ken Foxe

Dozens of retired public service employees earned five-figure sums last year for sitting on interview boards and assessments including one former semi-state worker who received almost €53,000 in fees.

The Public Appointments Service (PAS) said they had paid €2.25 million to board members in 2022 to carry out more than 14,000 interviews or assessments, leading to the assignment of 9,601 staff to new roles.

A breakdown of those fees showed that €1.365 million had been paid to retired civil or public sector board members.

A further €153,000 was paid to ex-staff of semi-state bodies, while €603,000 was paid to individuals who worked in the private sector.

The PAS said the top fifty earners had been paid between €14,000 and €53,000 last year with nine people earning at least €30,000.

The highest-paid board member was a retired employee of a semi-state body, who was paid a total of €52,920 in fees.

The next highest earner was from the private sector and received €45,675 for their work with the Public Appointments Service.

Another retired semi-state worker was third on the list, and was paid €44,555 for serving on interview boards or carrying out assessments.

Fourth and fifth on the list were two individuals from the private sector who earned €39,865 and €38,927 respectively for their efforts.

A retired civil servant was sixth with earnings of €36,580 in addition to whatever pension they are entitled to from their former role.

Next on the list was another retired civil servant who was paid €32,800 for his or her work for PAS.

Two other individuals – both from the private sector – earned just over €30,000, according to records released under FOI.

There were thirteen people who were paid between €20,000 and €30,000, while twenty eight people earned between €14,300 and €20,000.

Together, the top 50 payments made up €1.147 million, just over half of the money that was paid out last year in total in fees.

The PAS said fees were paid for the shortlisting process, interviews, and other assessment exercises which required that a board was convened.

They said it was not possible to separate out fees according to interviews, assessments, or shortlisting, as members were paid a daily rate.

Those rates vary according to the seniority of the position the person once held with daily rates for civil servants ranging from €377 for an ex-Secretary General to €130 for a former assistant principal officer or below.

For non-public servants, rates can be as high as €469 for management consultants with others paid according to what is considered an equivalent position in the civil service.

A spokesperson for the Public Appointments Service said: “In line with industry best practice, PAS avails of a panel of suitably experienced and trained selection board members to ensure that all selection boards have an appropriate blend of professional knowledge and expertise required to question and evaluate candidates for the wide range of positions for which PAS recruits.

“Selection board members include current staff from the civil and public service, along with individuals from the private sector and retired civil and public servants.”

The spokesperson said every effort was made to minimise the costs of job competitions.