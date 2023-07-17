Two arrested and firearm seized after garda chase in Dublin

Monday, July 17, 2023

Muireann Duffy

Two men have been arrested following a containment operation in Dublin after the vehicle in which the pair were travelling failed to stop for gardaí on Sunday night.

Officers attached to the Blanchardstown District Drug unit observed the vehicle travelling at high speed on Wellview Road shortly before midnight and directed it to stop.

When the driver failed to do so, gardaí commenced a managed containment operation, during which they observed a dark-coloured bag being thrown from the vehicle.

The vehicle then came to a stop and the driver and passenger were arrested.

Officers conducted a search of the area and a suspected loaded firearm was retrieved and seized.

The two men, aged in their mid 20s and early 30s, were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí confirmed the pair remained in custody on Monday morning as investigations into the matter continue.

By
