Wellness workshop to help people get reconnected

By Elizabeth Lee

A WORKSHOP aimed at promoting wellness and helping people to combat loneliness and isolation took place in St Catherine’s Community Services Centre, Carlow recently.

The event was facilitated by a group called Suicide or Survive (SOS), where participants learned a wide range of practical tips, tools and techniques that can be used in everyday life to improve wellness. It was also an opportunity to help people get reconnected with services and supports they may need and to help them out of social isolation. There was also an opportunity to meet new people, when lunch and refreshments were included.

Around 35 people attended the workshop, which was organised by Carlow Social Prescribing Service and St Catherines Community Service Centre, Carlow.

The prescribing service, based in St Catherine’s and funded by the HSE, is a free countywide service, which gives information on social groups, exercise classes, relaxation sessions, volunteering opportunities, support services and much more in the local area.

The Social Prescribing Link Worker can be contacted directly, or a person can be referred to the service by a health professional or a community worker.

For more information, contact Anne or Sinead on 086 4147511 or email [email protected]