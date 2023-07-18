Anti-social behaviour at Haymarket and town park

By Suzanne Pender

INTIMIDATION and anti-social behaviour are causing a problem in Haymarket and Carlow Town Park, gardaí have been told. At a recent meeting of Carlow County Council’s Joint Policing Committee, members of Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN) expressed their concerns about the area and urged gardaí to “tackle the issues” people are experiencing in the vicinity of the plaza at Haymarket and Carlow Town Park.

“It’s worse after 6pm,” one speaker warned.

Carlow PPN also raised the issue in light of recent suggestions by cllr John Cassin that the plaza at Haymarket be used more for outdoor events.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell stated that there was a new centre in the area for people with addiction problems and often users of the centre had “nothing to do all day”.

“There’s no use telling an alcoholic you can’t drink there,” he said sympathetically.

Supt Farrell stated that “untangling the problem” was difficult, adding that finding a solution involved working with centre management and all vested interests to access all the options.

“Let’s keep an eye on it,” he urged, while adding that he often took a walk in the area himself, as did members of Carlow gardaí on a regular basis.