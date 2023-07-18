CAB seizes two cars along with high value jewellery and cash in Dublin

Kenneth Fox
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of cars and high value jewellery along with cash following a search of four residential properties in Dublin this morning
Among the items recovered were two cars, Euro & Sterling cash amounting to approximately €7,500.
In excess of €11,000 was frozen in financial accounts.
Four men’s Rolex watches were also recovered
The operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in drug trafficking.
During the course of searches this morning in Dublin – 18/07/2023, CAB seized:
• VW Golf GTI
• Skoda Superb s-line
• 4 x gents Rolex watches
• Euro & Sterling cash (approx. €7500) #DenyandDeprive
See further – https://t.co/jEp6maWRuJ pic.twitter.com/AktQEGqTjZ
— Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) (@criminalassets) July 18, 2023