CAB seizes two cars along with high value jewellery and cash in Dublin

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Kenneth Fox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of cars and high value jewellery along with cash following a search of four residential properties in Dublin this morning

Among the items recovered were two cars, Euro & Sterling cash amounting to approximately €7,500.

In excess of €11,000 was frozen in financial accounts.

Four men’s Rolex watches were also recovered

The operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in drug trafficking.

