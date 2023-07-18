Carlow actress to star in major TV drama with Aidan Turner

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW actress is the star of a major new drama to be released this week on Amazon Prime Video, leading a cast alongside Poldark actor Aidan Turner.

Ella Lily Hyland (24) breaks into the big time in Fifteen-Love, a six-part drama set in the highly competitive world of elite tennis. The global series for the streaming giant was made by the producers of hit shows such as Line of Duty, and Ella’s mesmerising performance has already secured widespread acclaim.

“I’m so excited to see it with everyone; it’s great to get to share the experience with my family – that’s going to be very special,” Ella told The Nationalist.

Ella plays teenage sensation, tennis player Justine Pearce, who’s on the cusp of stardom; however, serious injury sees her crash out of the French Open. When her former tennis coach (Aidan Turner) comes back into her life, Justine’s sporting and private life falls apart, with questions surrounding the nature of their relationship.

“It was such a physical role and she is going through so much. It was really full-on and I felt a huge responsibility as the lead, with such a complicated character. But I had such a brilliant team around me; it felt like we were all working together on getting her right … I really felt supported,” said Ella.

Daughter of Connie Byrne and Donncha Hyland, Ella is a past pupil of St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen and Presentation College, Carlow. She caught the acting bug early and remembers fondly as a child putting on her grandad’s different hats and coats and pretending to be different characters, to the amusement of her family.

“I also did drama with Mary Doyle and that was a big part of it; and also in the classroom … I did different things and in fifth year I was in the musical Grease, where I was Rizzo. Everyone wants to be Sandy, but Rizzo is the best part,” laughed Ella.

Ella also recalls being inspired by her mum Connie acting with Carlow Little Theatre, while her parents always encouraged her creative side.

At just 16, Ella performed in her first professional play with the National Youth Theatre in Dublin and that was it, her heart was firmly set on her career path. She was accepted into and attended the renowned Lir Academy in Dublin for four years, graduating in 2020.

“Bryan Burroughs from Carlow was one of my teachers there and he really looked out for me,” says Ella. “I went there at 17 and I remember at my tutorials that I had to have someone in with me because I was under 18. I really grew up there, and that’s where I really learned so much. I started seeing plays in Dublin and really learning what it took to be an actor,” she added.

Ella’s big turning point came when she secured an English agent and then she landed her first major job as the star of Silent Roar, a drama set among a surfing community on the Scottish island of Lewis.

Silent Roar’s world premiere will open the 2023 Edinburgh Film Festival on 18 August.

Ella auditioned for Fifteen-Love this time last year. It was an extensive auditioning process, which also required her to perfect the sport of tennis – a game she’d never played!

“I’d trained for athletics with my dad, but tennis wasn’t something I’d ever done before. For the auditions, I trained with my cousin Micheál, who’s a coach at Carlow Tennis Club, so that really helped,” says Ella.

The hard work paid off and Ella landed the role of Justine.

Filming on Fifteen-Love ran for a month, with Ella and the cast supported by an elite coaching team, which included former British professional player Naomi Cavaday.

“Working with Aidan Turner was great … the fact we were both Irish. He was so down to earth and we got on great,” says Ella.

Next for Ella is a project with award-winning film director Mia Mullarkey, while she has also written her own screenplay. Of course, the release of Silent Roar is going to grab even more headlines for this rising star.

Fifteen-Love is released this Friday, 21 July, on Amazon Prime Video.