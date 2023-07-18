Council hires private eye in war on illegal dumping

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council is hiring a private investigator to help in the fight against litter. At last week’s council meeting, officials confirmed that the PI will operate outside of office hours, will carry out surveillance, gather evidence and follow the case right through to legal action.

€1 million is spent annually in Co Carlow on litter management, which includes recycling, street cleaning and disposing of illegal dumping. “That’s a lot of money spent that could be spent elsewhere. There has to be a change of culture and zero tolerance when it comes to illegal dumping,” stated director of finance Pat Delaney.

An allocation of €90,000 has been made available for anti-dumping initiatives in 2023, with the hiring of a PI one of six actions the council has earmarked for the year ahead.

Tadhg Madden and Eleanor McDonald from Carlow County Council’s environmental section outlined the anti-dumping initiatives for 2023. Following on from the success of Powerstown Civic Amenity Centre’s recycling access for all, this will be extended to Kernanstown Civic Amenity site along with a facelift for the site.

Removal of illegal fly-tipping from laneways and blackspots, support for voluntary clean-up groups around the county, smart signage about illegal dumping and the continuation of the successful Bikes for Africa scheme are all planned.

Mr Madden indicated that last year 27,000 tonnes of illegal dumping was collected at ten locations in the county. This figure does not include the many voluntary litter picks carried out by individuals and groups.

Cathaoirleach cllr Andrea Dalton described it as “saddening and sickening to think that 27,000 tonnes was dumped in our beautiful county”, adding this also involved “huge resources being spent that could be spent elsewhere”. She suggested the council adopt a “zero tolerance to littering and dumping”, adding: “We are declaring war on littering and dumping.”

Cllr John McDonald noted that he had seen a fast-food outlet near him in “the last few weeks out with the picker cleaning up”.

Cllr Fergal Browne remarked that there should be scope for tracing who purchased products, particularly with many people now making cashless payments. He said that really it shouldn’t be up to employees of outlets to clean up after others, adding that despite 20 years of green schools, fly-tipping is still happening.

Cllr Browne recounted how the council had to remove a dishwasher from a ditch in Rutland recently, which involved hiring a JCB at great expense, when the dishwasher could have been recycled for free in the first place. He also raised the issue of abandoned cars.

Cllr Charlie Murphy remarked that Mt Leinster was targeted “all the time”, and when people are caught, they should be “named and shamed”, describing it as the equivalent to being “tarred and feathered” in Medieval times.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the issue of litter on the streets of Carlow town over the weekend and questioned why this was the case, when street cleaning at weekends was provided for by members in their annual budget.

Cllr John Cassin agreed, adding that early on Saturday and Sunday mornings there’s a huge amount of rubbish around the town, all from late-night activities, with rubbish from fast-food outlets and takeaways. Cllr Cassin also called on the council to increase the number of dog-fouling bins and suggested an “amnesty day”, where the council would provide big skips that members of the public could fill.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella described a culture among some of dumping, while cllr Willie Quinn called for more cardboard collection points in the county and an increase of dog-fouling bins along the Barrow Track.

Cllr Michael Doran urged the government to “get on with the introduction of CCTV legislation”, which will help enormously with detection and prosecution. He also raised the issue of unlicenced house-clearance operators, with a word of warning for those hiring the ‘man with a van’.

“I would urge people to get a receipt from the provider and ensure that the rubbish is ending up in the dump rather than the side of the road.”

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue remarked that he didn’t think anything more could be asked of the environmental department, adding that with illegal dumping it is “ultimately the taxpayer that foots the bill, and that’s not on”.

Cllr John Pender asked about the number of litter fines paid last year.

Mr Madden stated that the council was working with fast-food outlets, adding that McDonald’s at Tinryland and Circle K were doing Trojan work with litter clean-ups. He accepted that the council’s “hands were tied” due to legislation around CCTV and accepted there was “no greater deterrent than name and shame”.

He stated that abandoned cars were being removed when reported and that additional signage had been put in place at Mt Leinster.

Mr Madden accepted that large-scale industrial dumping is happening in this area, which is something that will be targeted by the private investigator. “The ‘man with the van’ will be working to negate these practices,” said Mr Madden

The council heard that, to date, 17 litter fines had been issued in 2023; however, it was unable to state how many of those were actually paid.

The council confirmed there are currently no plans to increase the number of dog-fouling bins, while on the suggestion of amnesties Mr Madden offered his belief that “these things often get abused” and skips and trailers fill very quickly.

The council also confirmed that since the June Bank Holiday weekend, street cleaning at weekends is taking place in Carlow town.