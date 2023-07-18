Death notices for Co Carlow

Mary Cullen (née Rohan)

Green Lane, Carlow and formerly of Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mary, on July 17th, 2023, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Adored wife and soulmate of the late Pat and much loved mother to Louise, David, Maurice, John, Maggie, Paul, Mark and Fiona.

Deeply missed by her children, their partners and her grandchildren Alex and Rory and great-grandchildren Joey and Jack and her many relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Wednesday, July 19th, from 5pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, at 2pm in The Holy Family Church, Askea. Funeral procession afterwards, via her residence, to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow for burial.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service

Askea Church webcam

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

House Private please.

Therese Brennan (TOSF) Johnstown, Bennekerry and formerly Sharon Avenue, Brownshill Road, Carlow, July 17th 2023 (peacefully) at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, mother of the late Padraig and predeceased by her son-in-law Richard. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Meadhbh, sons Seán and Ciarán, daughters-in-law Susan and Ewa, grandchildren Matthew, Cameron, Aisling, Luke, Sarah, Anthony and John, special friend Geraldine, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 20th, at 11am in Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Friends of Sacred Heart Hospital.

Michael (Mick) Farrell

20 St. Olivers Villas, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 18th July 2023 peacefully at Carlow District Hospice; predeceased by his mother Kathleen. Sadly missed by his daughter Sarah and her mother Chrissie, siblings Paddy, John, Mattie, Bernie and Robert, uncle Nick, aunt Moira, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) this Thursday, 20th July from 5pm concluding at 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at 1.45pm in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Carlow Hospice.

Francis (Frank) Cahill

Greenane, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath and formerly of Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow

Frank passed away suddenly on the morning of the 17th July 2023 in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, their son Faolán, his siblings Nance, Noel, Paddy, Ina, Liam, Bob, Leslie all of his many nieces and nephews, and his extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam​​​​​

Frank will be reposing in McEntaggarts Funeral Home, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath A85DE70 on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Martin’s Church, Culmullen on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Knockmark Cemetery.