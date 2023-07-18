Haughney and Coakley trial to begin in Carlow Circuit Court tomorrow

Declan Haughney, left, and Gareth Coakley, are on trial for attempted deception and theft at a post office in Carlow town. Photos by: Fran Veale/Irish Daily Mail

TWO Carlow town residents are to go on trial tomorrow, Wednesday, in Carlow Circuit Court charged with attempts of deception and theft arising from an incident that occurred at a local post office last year.

Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road, Carlow and Gareth Coakley, 44 John Sweeney Park, Carlow are both charged with attempted deception at Hosey’s Post Office, Staplestown Road, Carlow on 21 January 2022. Also, the pair each face a charge of attempting to steal the old-age pension of Peadar Doyle, worth €246, at the same location on the same date.

Both Mr Haughney, (41) and Mr Coakley, (38), deny the charges and face a trial tomorrow, Wednesday. A jury of three women and nine men were empanelled today at Carlow Circuit Court, where state prosecutor Niall Storan BL said that the trial could continue into next week. He also outlined the witnesses that will be called, including post office workers and members of the gardaí.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly told the jury that there were unusual elements in the case and instructed the jury not to look up the case in the media.

The trial is due to begin at 10.30am in Carlow Courthouse.