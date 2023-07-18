Irish father and son die while on holiday in Turkey

Sarah Slater and Vivienne Clarke

An Irish man and his son have died while on holiday in Turkey.

The man, aged in his 30s, and his young son are believed to be from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The crash they were involved in took place on Monday. It is understood the pair were killed when the moped they were travelling on crashed around 3.30pm local time in the tourist town of Alanya.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” a spokesman said.

Laois TD Brian Stanley said the community in Portlaoise will rally to support the family.

It was an awful tragedy for them, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Mr Stanley said it was his understanding that the father and son were running some last-minute errands before their return to Ireland when they were involved in an accident on a moped.

There had been “shock and devastation” when news began to trickle in about the accident on Monday evening, the Sinn Féin TD said.

The father and son had been on holidays with another son and friends. The mother of the children is travelling to Turkey on Tuesday, he said.

It was his understanding that the accident occurred in the afternoon and that Turkish police alerted the other family members and friends at the resort where they were staying.

Mr Stanley extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family, to both sets of grandparents, all of whom he knows.

“The community here in Portlaoise will rally around both families.”