Killeshin’s lucky escape 80 years ago

By Pat Whelan

GROWING up in the 1950s, I heard my father Paddy talk on a few occasions about a small plane coming in over his homeplace at The Rath, Coolane one night during the World War II. He said that the plane was making a great noise, which brought many people out of their homes, and after it headed off in the direction of Carlow town it suddenly crashed and burst into flames somewhere down in Lower Killeshin.

Along with some neighbours, he took off through the fields until they reached the road close to the reservoir and continued running along the road, being joined by several others until they reached The Mall pub, where the crowd had grown bigger. They turned left for Curragh over the Clonmore Road close to the Ballickmoyler Road, where they found where the plane had crashed in George Ovington’s field beside the Fishogue river.

The field was in corn and the crop was badly trampled by the huge crowd of curious onlookers.

Some years later, when I got to know Seamus Hearns, I mentioned the event to him and he talked about the many people in the area who had pieces of the plane in their possession, but I never got to see any. When I enquired what year the event happened, the only answer I got was that it was sometime during World War II, and this seemed to satisfy me at the time.

In the early 2000s, I was recording historical events about Killeshin and Rossmore and the date of the plane crash came up again, only this time I wasn’t giving up. Eventually, Paddy Brennan, who lives at Curragh Cottage and shares with me an interest in local history, mentioned Jack James, whom both of us knew from working with us in Irish Sugar. I contacted Jack and in a short space of time I had full details of the plane crash from his stepson Oliver O’Dwyer, a native of St Mullins but who was living in Bandon, Co Cork, where he served as a member of An Garda Síochána for many years.

Oliver, like myself, had heard his father Peter talk about the event and had researched the crash in great detail, having gained access to the military archives at Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines.

The date of the crash was Sunday 17 July 1943 and the time was 12.45am. The official report indicates that the aircraft, a Wellington bomber, had a crew of six (all Polish) when it left base in Britain. It had four Browning 303 machine guns, a quantity of 303 ammunition and eight 250lb bombs on board.

Information from St Mullins in Co Carlow was that four of the crew bailed out over the area, leaving the plane to fly pilotless towards the Killeshin Hills/Carlow town, where it ran out of fuel and crashed.

One of the crew bailed out over Bandon Hill, another in St Mullins near Jim Higgins’s house, another in the townland of Dranaghand, and the fourth, the captain, in the townland of Aughnaglear under the Blackstairs Mountains.

Details given by local historian Frank Clarke indicate that the captain, whose surname was Kaczan, had an ankle injury, but made his way to the house of Dan Doyle, Aughnaglear, where he slept by the fire for about 12 hours. The crew were later interned. There was no information on where the remaining two crew members bailed out, but they were recorded as being uninjured.

The cause of the landing was that the plane was in the air for seven and three-quarter hours, the crew were lost and the mission of the plane was unknown. The plane crash left a 20ft by 15ft crater in the ground close to the river and burst into flames. Small pieces of the plane were scattered over a radius of 75 yards. There was no sign of any bombs, but a considerable amount of ammunition was scattered around and the remains of two guns were discovered buried in the ground.

When the fire brigade arrived, it pumped water from the Fishogue into the crater and extinguished the fire. Three members of the defence forces arrived at the site around noon and, after assessing the scene and being happy that things were safe, ordered a low loader, a truck and six men from Baldonnel, who arrived at 6pm.

Pieces of the plane had to be transported to the low loader – which was parked on the road – by truck and the guard on the wreckage was put under severe pressure by the many civilians who were seeking souvenirs. Eventually the convoy left for Baldonnel at 9pm, while some men stayed behind to fill in the crater.

Jimmy Brennan, who was 15 years’ old at the time, was in bed at home in Curragh Cottage and was woken by his mother. Looking out through his bedroom window, he could see the flames coming from the plane.

Jack Cowley (who later went to the USA) and Seán Walsh were coming home from a dance in Carlow town and were very close to Curragh when the plane crashed. Just thinking about it now, God was definitely on our side that night, when you consider the journey the plane travelled without a pilot, and to land at Curragh beside the river without hitting a building or injuring anyone was surely a miracle.

Many of the people mentioned in this story have been called to their eternal reward. May they rest in peace.