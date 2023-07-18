Nightclubs to be offered soundproofing funding ahead of new opening hours

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Funding is to be given to nightclubs to help soundproof their venues as Ireland plans to update its licensing laws.

The Government aims to renew antiquated licensing laws to allow pubs and clubs to open later.

The current system is based on a patchwork of 100 laws – some of which are more than 200 years old and two-thirds of which pre-date the foundation of the State.

On Tuesday, it was announced that €2 million in capital funding has been made available to support nightclubs and late-night venues to become more soundproof.

A maximum grant of €70,000 will be made available per application.

The scheme will not be available for retrospective works.

Separately, €800,000 in capital funding will be available to art centres and cultural spaces to open later and host events such as traditional music, DJ nights, theatre, comedy or dance.

The pilots will also seek to identify and address any challenges which arts centres may associate with staying open late.

In partnership with the Arts Council, the State agency in charge of promoting the arts, 12 pilot projects will be selected to support innovative approaches to night-time cultural activities.

A programme of cultural events will also be announced for “Summer Nights at Moore Street”, which will see food stalls, street art and live music take place every Thursday night between now and August 6.

This is part of a wider strategic partnership with Dublin City Council to provide night markets in the capital which will also be rolled out to towns around the country in future, providing events that do not centre around alcohol.

Sunil Sharpe from Give Us The Night campaign. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

Speaking at the launch of the initiatives on Tuesday, Department of Culture and Media minister Catherine Martin said there were “so many opportunities” for publicly funded centres to expand their offering.

“Can you imagine a local arts centre being the centre point for new and exciting electronic arts events, working with different venues with different artists and local promoters, opening nights to new and diverse audiences?”

She added: “When we talk about the thriving and vibrant night-time economy, one of the first things that is often raised is the issue of noise and people’s rights to a good night’s sleep.

“If we are going to develop our cities and towns as vibrant places to live, socialise and work we need to manage the night-time economy in a balanced way.”

Irish DJ Sunil Sharpe said the scheme would help “save jobs and careers”, and argued that “one person’s noise is many other people’s music and joy”.

“What this scheme offers is hope and assistance and will hopefully indicate to the wider public that nightlife will be staying very much alive as we navigate our way through what is a particularly challenging period for the sector.”