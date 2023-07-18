What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

A drop in TV licence renewals and further delays at the new children’s hospital feature on Ireland’s front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Independent, Irish Daily Mail and Irish Daily Mirror all lead with the drop in licence fee sales and renewals. New figures suggest revenue fell by €933,920 over the five weeks in June and July, compared with the same period in 2022.

The timeline for the completion of the new national children’s hospital could “slip further” after another breakdown in communication between the board and builders, The Irish Times reports.

Ireland faces a “very real” threat of economic espionage and academic interference from China, leading security experts have told the Irish Examiner.

A poll in The Irish Sun reveals that most people think Ryan Tubridy should not return to the airwaves after the RTÉ payments controversy.

The Irish Daily Star has photos of the Criminal Assets Bureau seizing a luxury home from a senior Kinahan cartel member.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the lorry cab driven by Co Armagh man Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson in which 39 migrants died is to be sold at auction for parts, with the proceeds divided among the families of the victims.

The new Alzheimer’s drug that slows the symptoms of the disease leads the majority of the British papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail call the new Alzheimer’s drug a “turning point”, with both mastheads saying it slows the rate of mental decline by up to 60 per cent.

Front page: New drug is ‘turning point’ in dementia fight #tomorrowspapertoday Fires in Europe: https://t.co/dxbxeuMOYa pic.twitter.com/u1ObteJ12m — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 17, 2023

The Guardian leads with the “life-changing” news about the Alzheimer’s drug with experts urging regulators to approve the treatment quickly.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 18 July 2023: Clamour to approve drugs hailed as ‘turning point’ on Alzheimers pic.twitter.com/sOgFY3Ists — The Guardian (@guardian) July 17, 2023

The i joins the praise of the new drug, reporting that it could be available via the NHS by 2025.

Tuesday’s front page: Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug could be available on NHS by 2025#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LQhnw708ju — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 17, 2023

Alongside a story on the Alzheimer’s drug, The Times says the BBC will face an official review into their “unsustainable” licence fee model.

The Times: BBC faces official review of ‘unsustainable’ licence fee model #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gXmgU7rY7q — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 17, 2023

The Daily Mirror leads with five Labour mayors who are claiming rail bosses broke a law by closing ticket offices, and will take them to court if they do not reopen them.

The Sun reports on TV presenter Melanie Sykes’s autism diagnosis as she “self identifies” as having Tourette’s syndrome.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from British defence secretary Ben Wallace who said the UK will stick to its commitment of investing in technology rather than more troops.

Daily Telegraph: Wallace: UK will pay for tanks but not troops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8TNrWtDS2W — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 17, 2023

The Financial Times says the EU are investigating Microsoft over “unfairly” bundling their Teams video software with their Microsoft Office software.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 18 July https://t.co/taBgeBPQ62 pic.twitter.com/uSkcHSbbPw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 17, 2023

A car driver took on Just Stop Oil protesters in London, pushing them off the street as they held 15 protests aiming to slow London’s major roads, according to the Metro.

Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰 JUST SHOVE OFF 🔴 Man takes on Just Stop Oil eco-mob bringing capital to a halt#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/juHERrTTej — Metro (@MetroUK) July 17, 2023

And the Daily Star says the hacker group Anonymous has vowed to break into “official computers” to reveal the world’s UFO secrets.