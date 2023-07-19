Carlow e-bike firm’s fury as council contract goes to Estonia

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council has delivered a “massive insult” to a local firm by ruthlessly overlooking it and awarding a contract for e-bikes in Carlow town to an Estonian company.

Eco Urban Scooters Ltd, trading as Zeus in Lackabeg, Kildavin, Co Carlow, admit they are “genuinely outraged” by the decision, which saw a tender for an e-bike pilot scheme in Carlow town awarded to rival company Bolt. The tender also included the possibility of scooters for rent on the streets of Carlow town, when the legislation allows.

Ironically, Carlow County’s Council’s Local Enterprise Office awarded Zeus a feasibility study grant in 2019, which allowed the company to develop its unique products, while Zeus also pays a whopping €6,000 in rates to the council annually.

To add to the company’s bewilderment, earlier this year Zeus was asked by the council to make a presentation on urban scooters to councillors at an in-committee meeting of Carlow Municipal District. This presentation was made before the controversial tender for the e-bike pilot scheme was published.

In a statement to The Nationalist, Carlow County Council insist the “competition for the proposed pilot scheme was administrated in accordance with the national public procurement policy framework, which sets out the procurement procedures to be followed by public sector bodies that reflected both national and EU rules”.

Since 2019, Zeus has expanded its business across Europe, the UK and Asia and is now represented in more than 60 locations globally.

“It’s a kick in the face, to be honest, especially when we worked with Carlow County Council in developing our micro-mobility. We pay €6,000 in rates to the council and we employ only Carlow people at our headquarters in Kildavin,” said Damian Young, CEO and founder of Zeus.

“We respect Bolt as a business and it is not to undermine their capability at all. However, we are disappointed and frankly a little outraged that a local company is not provided due recognition by the council that we support and the local area that we support.

“It seems it’s great being loyal to Carlow, but Carlow County Council is not loyal to us,” Mr Young told The Nationalist.

Zeus formally appealed the decision on six grounds. However, this week the council rejected that appeal.

Zeus argued that pertinent information in its original submission was overlooked, while the winning bid made claims aimed at compensating its high carbon footprint. The Carlow firm also suggested the council did not test the claims of response times and procedures of the winning bid. Zeus suggested the evaluation committee misinterpreted the pricing of its proposal, which it says is economically more attractive to the end user than the winning bid.

Zeus was also critical of the council’s decision not to consider that Eco Urban Scooters Ltd is a Carlow-based company with a permanent presence in the county and the ability to respond to any issues faster than any other provider.

“Our company has grown to become Ireland’s only and largest multi-modal micro-mobility company – a fact that I am very proud of and reflects positively on the county,” said Damian.

“We’d love to have operated in Carlow; we have an affinity to Carlow. In 2022, we formally opened our head office in Lackabeg, Kildavin and this has become the centre of our global operations, product development, innovation and marketing.

“We now employ almost 40 full-time people and in excess of 100 contract workers in our locations globally. Our head office has expanded to 13 people, most of whom were employed from the local Carlow market.

“This project would have employed a further six or seven people in the local market and would have been a flagship for a born-and-bred Carlow company,” said Damian.

In a statement issued to The Nationalist, Carlow County Council said: ‘Carlow County Council published an expression of interest for the provision of a pilot scheme to provide an e-bike share scheme in Carlow town on 16 April 2023 via the eTender platform. This competition for the proposed pilot scheme was administrated in accordance with the national public procurement policy framework, which sets out the procurement procedures to be followed by public sector bodies that reflected both national and EU rules.

‘The structure and implementation of the evaluation of the quality and cost-score calculation methodology were completed in accordance with the fundamental EU Treaty principles, which exist to ensure transparency, non-discrimination, equal treatment and proportionality in the procurement process.’