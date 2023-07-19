Council blasted for bypassing Carlow firm for e-bike contract

By Suzanne Pender

WHY would Carlow County Council rejected ‘world leaders’ right on their own doorstep and turn down a Carlow company for an e-bike pilot scheme? That was the question posed by numerous councillors at last week’s July meeting of Carlow County Council.

Members reacted incredulously to a recent decision by the council not to award Kildavin-based Eco Urban Scooters Ltd, trading as Zeus, the provision of a pilot scheme to provide an e-bike share scheme in Carlow town.

Cllr John McDonald raised the matter, asking what criteria was involved. Cllr Brian O’Donoghue questioned why did the council have to go through a tender process when it was a pilot scheme, adding that this wasn’t normal practice.

“It beggars belief and makes absolutely no sense … why make it unduly complicated? The local company made an outstanding application and it just beggars belief that, in our own county on a pilot scheme, we couldn’t call on a company from our own county to do it,” stated cllr O’Donoghue. He then called for similar pilot schemes in Bagenalstown and Tullow to be awarded to the local company.

Cllr John Cassin agreed, saying he was “surprised” by the email, adding that the councillors’ “hands are tied on this” but questioned why the local firm was “outbid by a company in Eastern Europe”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan agreed that the question – “it was a pilot scheme, why was the tender process necessary?” – was the pertinent one.

“Other local authorities with this scheme did not have a tender process,” added cllr Phelan.

“If there is a company with a specification for this tender that’s better than Zeus, I’d like to see it,” remarked cllr Ken Murnane, the only councillor to publicly name the company during the debate.

“Can you give me the specifications, because Zeus are world leaders,” he insisted.

At the time of the meeting, director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the matter was a “live process that the council is currently working on”, therefore he could not comment.

Since the meeting, the council issued the following statement on the matter: ‘Carlow County Council published an expression of interest for the provision of a pilot scheme to provide an e-bike share scheme in Carlow town on 16 April 2023 via the eTender platform. This competition for the proposed pilot scheme was administrated in accordance with the national public procurement policy framework, which sets out the procurement procedures to be followed by public sector bodies that reflected both national and EU rules.

‘The structure and implementation of the evaluation of the quality and cost-score calculation methodology were completed in accordance with the fundamental EU Treaty principles, which exist to ensure transparency, non-discrimination, equal treatment and proportionality in the procurement process.’