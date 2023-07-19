Murder accused sent WhatsApp text about ‘opening up’ victim’s face, trial hears

Ryan Dunne

One of two brothers accused of the murder of Michael Mulvey, who died two weeks after an alleged assault near a Dublin public house, allegedly sent a WhatsApp message in which he said he was after “opening Mulvey’s face up”.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday heard that Ian Connaghan said Mr Mulvey “had it coming to him” and alleged that the deceased had almost struck him with his car when he was crossing the road.

Ian (34) and Daniel (43) Connaghan, of Ashington Rise, Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michael ‘Mick’ Mulvey (55) on November 27th, 2019.

Detective Garda Alan Mahony gave evidence to Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, of seizing mobile phones from the two accused and analysing messages on them. He gave evidence of messages sent by Ian Connaghan to a WhatsApp group on November 14th, 2019, in which Mr Connaghan said he was “after opening Mulvey’s face up”.

In one message, the court heard that the accused said he was standing waiting to cross the road when “this prick comes through the light, a foot away from hitting me.” Det Mahony gave evidence that in the message, the accused said the driver of the car, Mr Mulvey, jammed on the brakes and started screaming at him, saying: “I should have hit you.”

“I ran over and gave him a box through the window,” Det Mahony said the accused wrote in the message.

Det Mahony went on to say that in the message, Mr Connaghan said that later in the day, Mr Mulvey came “running at me from behind”, so Mr Connaghan said he dropped his bag and “caught him a dig”.

“As he dropped, I caught him with a knee,” Mr Connaghan said in the message, going on to say that he made Mr Mulvey apologise to him.

Det Mahony said that in a subsequent message, Mr Connaghan said: “I opened up his face.”

‘Had it coming to him’

The detective said that in further messages, the accused said that Mr Mulvey “had it coming to him”. The accused said in the message that Mr Mulvey had spat on his leg in the pub one night.

“I’m barred for doing right by walking away. He had it coming, that’s what made me snap,” Det Mahony said the accused wrote in the message.

Det Mahony also gave evidence that Daniel Connaghan sent a message to someone in which he claimed that Mr Mulvey had “tried to knock down Iano”, and the detective further gave evidence that in the same message Daniel Connaghan said “the two of us left him in an awful state”.

The jury also heard evidence from witness Thomas Maher, who told Anne Rowland SC, prosecuting, that on November 14th, 2019, he was returning from a hospital appointment and was travelling down the Navan Road, when he had to stop because there was a fight taking place on the traffic island at the roundabout.

He said that “some of the men” were on the road and he saw three men fighting in the middle of the island.

“The older of the three came towards my car, and he was bleeding from the nose and mouth. As he passed in front of me, he got the swing of a punch to the side of the face,” Mr Maher said.

He said that the man who received this punch proceeded on to the car park of The Halfway House public house, while the other two men ran in the other direction. He described the punch as “a very strong hard swipe from the left” and said it was the smaller of the other two men who threw the punch.

“Two men were throwing an awful lot of punches at him,” he said, going on to describe the two men as one bigger and one smaller, but he said he did not recognise anything more about them.

‘Bad blood’

The trial has heard that Mr Mulvey’s partner, Pauline Matthews, awoke to find the 55-year-old had passed away in bed beside her two weeks after he suffered what the State described as a “severe beating” at the hands of the two brothers.

In her opening address to the jury last week, Ms Rowland said there was “bad blood” between Ian Connaghan and Mr Mulvey. Ms Rowland said that Ian Connaghan attacked Mr Mulvey near The Halfway House and left him on the ground after they had a confrontation on the Navan Road in west Dublin.

The deceased, she said, was subsequently given “a severe beating” at a roundabout by Ian and his older brother Daniel Connaghan who had arrived in his car.

The brothers have also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Mulvey at the Navan Road almost two weeks earlier on November 14th, 2019.

They have further pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to Mr Mulvey on the same occasion.

The trial continues on Thursday before Mr Justice Paul Burns and a jury of seven men and five women.