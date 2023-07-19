Pupils are walking through sewage on their way to school

By Suzanne Pender

SCHOOLCHILDREN walking through sewage on public footpaths is “not acceptable”, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Leighlinbridge.

Several councillors expressed their anger and frustration about ongoing flooding issues in Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge due to “legacy issues” surrounding the stormwater and sewerage drains.

Cllr Arthur McDonald spoke of how shops and businesses in Bagenalstown were regularly forced to place sandbags outside during periods of heavy rain. He brought forward a notice of motion calling on Carlow County Council to appoint consultants to investigate the water and sewerage issues in Bagenalstown. Cllr McDonald pointed out that in some cases “storm water and sewerage are joined in parts of the town and housing estates”.

Cllr Michael Doran said it was disappointing that this motion even had to be brought before the council and that the problem really should have been dealt with, while cllr Andy Gladney also supported the motion.

“Bags of sand in doorways in the middle of summer … the council should be ashamed that the question even has to be asked,” he said.

Cllr Gladney asked that when Irish Water carries out planned work in the town in September, if it was possible to address this issue with the drains at this time, too. Cllr Brian O’Donoghue suggested there should be some requirement within the agreement with Irish Water to bring drains up to date.

Council officials appeared reluctant to appoint consultants to investigate the water and sewerage issues, with Irish Water’s taking charge of these issues eminent.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy stated that there was a number of outstanding issues concerning the transfer of water services to Irish Water and these issues were currently being worked through.

Director of services Kieran Cullinane confirmed that combined sewers were under the jurisdiction of Irish Water, while storm water drains were under the remit of Carlow County Council.

Cllr McDonald described the situation as “a mess” that was ongoing for 25 years, adding that areas such as Fr Cummins Park, Regent Street, Glen na Bru and The Parade are all affected.

Cllr Doran said the issue was “happening daily” in Leighlinbridge and people were “sick to the teeth of it”.

“This is going on long before Irish Water existed and it’s a serious problem. It is not acceptable for schoolchildren to be walking through sewage on the public footpath … it’s not acceptable and it’s ridiculous at this stage,” he said.

Cllr McDonald’s motion was then passed by all members.