Basis for parking fines near M9 described as ‘totally inadequate’

By Suzanne Pender



THE response of Kildare County Council to the issuing of fines at Junction 4 of the M9 was described as “weak” and “totally inadequate”.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, a letter from Kildare County Council was received, responding to the huge outcry some weeks ago, when fines were issued to local commuters parked at Junction 4 of the M9 near Castledermot.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy outlined the contents of the letter, which indicated that four fines were issued relating to vehicles parked in a dangerous manner or for non-display of motor tax. The local authority indicated that it would continue to monitor the location and liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the issues.

“I think it’s very weak,” replied cllr John Cassin. “I pass that junction numerous times every day and I’ve never seen cars parked in an unsafe manner. It’s a very weak response and they know they’ve done wrong.”

Supporting cllr Cassin, cllr Fintan Phelan said “This is totally inadequate”, before adding that Kildare County Council needed to provide proper car-parking facilities at this location and that it is “Carlow people who are being penalised”.

Director of service Padraig O’Gorman said he had heard that TII is carrying out parking surveys at motorway junctions and looking at the provision of park and ride. He stated that junction five is in the jurisdiction Carlow County Council and it saw potential in providing park-and-ride facilities at that junction. Mr O’Gorman stated that it was likely there would only be one such facility on the M9 within Co Carlow.

However, cllr Phelan pointed out that the “vast majority” of Carlow commuters use Junction 4. “For practical reasons, we have to liaise with Kildare … many more use Junction 4,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Cassin agreed that “Junction 4 is the obvious choice. We need more input from TII because their response to Carlow so far has been fairly slow”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that “the clampers have done their job”, with the car park at Circle K in Rathcrogue “almost totally empty” as commuters have been discouraged from parking there.

“It would be a major help if the council spoke to the manager of Circle K and asked if some arrangement could be made there,” suggested cllr McDonald.

Mr O’Gorman said there had been “good engagement with TII” and that all the information received from its parking survey would be examined.