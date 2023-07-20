Coldplay announce two Dublin concerts next summer

Coldplay have announced two concerts in Ireland next summer as part of their ongoing world tour.

The band will play Croke Park on August 29th and 30th next year as part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

✨ New European dates announced for summer 2024 in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna & Dublin Register now for first ticket access at https://t.co/x6SOofcfN1 Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/f3Ri4mKu7W — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 20, 2023

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am next Tuesday or general sale at 10am next Friday.

It follows days of speculation after details of the gig were accidentally released on Ticketmaster and ‘#ColdplayDublin’ was spotted in Amsterdam.