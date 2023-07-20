Coldplay announce two Dublin concerts next summer

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Coldplay have announced two concerts in Ireland next summer as part of their ongoing world tour.

The band will play Croke Park on August 29th and 30th next year as part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am next Tuesday or general sale at 10am next Friday.

It follows days of speculation after details of the gig were accidentally released on Ticketmaster and ‘#ColdplayDublin’ was spotted in Amsterdam.

