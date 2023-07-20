Concern grows for Athy man missing for 13 days

GARDAÍ are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Gavin Rowan (40) from Athy who has been missing for eleven days now.

“No-one’s seen him since Friday week (7 July), and he was reported missing on the Monday,” said a garda source.

He was originally from the Castlemitchell/Millown area, but had been recently living in the Celbridge/Leixlip area, that’s where he was last seen,” he said.

Concern was elevated last week after his black Volkswagen Passat was located by gardaí at Derries Wood in Ballyshaneduff, Co Laois, near the village of Emo.

Gavin is described as being six foot tall and of a large build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

“Gardaí are now looking to speak any road users who were in the Derries Wood area between 7-12 July and who may have video footage, to come forward to gardaí,” a statement read.

“We’re looking for any information concerning him or his vehicle in the Portlaoise-Ballybrittas area,” said the garda source.

“There was a search began there for a couple of days, and I’m not sure if it’s still going on or stood down at this stage,” he said.

His fiancé Grace Barnes has released a more recent photo for the public, and has corrected early reports that described him with brown eyes, rather than blue.

“I would really appreciate your support on this,” she said.

“Anyone with footage, or any other information on Gavin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” concluded the garda source.