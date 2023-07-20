Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Thursday, July 20, 2023

 

Eileen Nolan
(née Hanrahan)

Late of Tullow, Carlow

14th July, 2023.  Peacefully at her home in Bilston, Wolverhampton, UK, surrounded by her loving family.  Predeceased by her husband Miley, daughter Elizabeth and parents Jimmy and Mary.  Eileen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Bernadette, Eileen, Rosanne, Margaret and Birdie, sons Jimmy, Archie and Johnny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Patrick, sister Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Heat Town, Wolverhamptonon Friday, 21st July, for Mass at 5.00p.m.  Eileen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, 23rd July at 11.00a.m. in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

RIP

Jonie Frances Nolan (Nee Shanahan) 

Marymount, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballymouge, Rathoe, Co. Carlow

On 19 July 2023 at the Sacred Heart Home, Carlow

Predeceased by her daughters Caroline and Anne and brother Jack.

Jonie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Maria, Trisha, Carmel and Frances, sons Mickie, Johnny, Barry and Tommy, brother Michael and sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

MAY JOANIE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (20th July) from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam Church of the Immaculate Conception

