Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Jonie Frances Nolan (Nee Shanahan)

Marymount, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballymouge, Rathoe, Co. Carlow

On 19 July 2023 at the Sacred Heart Home, Carlow

Predeceased by her daughters Caroline and Anne and brother Jack.

Jonie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Maria, Trisha, Carmel and Frances, sons Mickie, Johnny, Barry and Tommy, brother Michael and sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

MAY JOANIE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (20th July) from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam Church of the Immaculate Conception